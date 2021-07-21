FIFA 22: Gameplay Footage Revealed

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

FIFA 22 is on its way in a few months and the gaming community finally got their first glimpse of the gameplay as it was revealed at the EA Play Live Event.

The game is highly anticipated by many, and with it now being the summer, many players are starting to lose interest in FIFA 21.

It will not be long until release, but there are still a few months to wait until it comes out. This gives EA Sports some time to allow gamers to see sneak peaks of the game.

A lot of new features have already been revealed, like the fact that you can create your own club in career mode, and many were very excited after they saw the gameplay footage.

Gameplay Footage Revealed At EA Play Live

EA is running a huge event this week, called EA Play Live, and it is revealing new information about FIFA 22 and other new games that EA are developing.

New gameplay is obviously huge news in the gaming world, however it is even more important in FIFA. This is due to the fact that it is hard to change the gameplay of a football game. People make sure there are good changes to gameplay in FIFA to make sure that the upcoming FIFA isn’t the same as the one before.

This event revealed a lot about the upcoming game, but what is really good to see is the fact that EA Sports have really made some big changes to gameplay, and they have done this by bringing in Hypermotion technology.

This technology is making the game even more realistic, so the gameplay should hopefully be the best yet that we have seen in the franchise. Have a look at the new footage down below.

FIFA is a hugely successful franchise, and despite it being a football game, they manage to provide enough new features and ideas to make the new game one that players want to purchase.

This is a great feat and the gameplay footage has raised expectations for the game, so we hope that when FIFA 22 is released, it lives up to expectations.

