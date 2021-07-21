Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Lewis Hamilton has said that he would be open to 'clear the air' talks with Max Verstappen should the opportunity present itself after the title race hit new heights for drama at the British Grand Prix on Sunday.

The Mercedes and Red Bull stars have been battling all season for supremacy in the Drivers' standings and, up until Silverstone, had seen their wheel-to-wheel battles provide great, hard racing but no incidents of note.

However, that all changed nine corners into the British Grand Prix on Sunday, as the pair came together at Copse - one of the fastest corners on the F1 calendar - to see Verstappen careering off into the barriers and leaving the way clear for Hamilton, after a restart and an eventual overtake of Charles Leclerc, to take a potentially huge victory.

Naturally, the war of words that followed the incident from both camps was fraught but now the dust has settled - at least a little - the Briton has said he would be open to sitting down and chatting with Max about what happened:

"I’m open to it, I don’t have any issues, I mean, I don’t really know what we’ll say. Just game on, we’ll just keep on attacking, there needs to be respect on track, but if not, this will happen more often I guess. And I tried my hardest just to stay as clean as possible,” he said.

“He cut across me and we collided, and I was quite frustrated, because we have to give space for one another and anyway, I knew I had the penalty, and I knew I was going to have to give everything for the team and for the fans here… and just never gave up.”

We're starting to be able to compare this title race to the vintage years that saw the likes of Prost and Senna, Schumacher and Hakkinen, go head-to-head and the sport is all the better for it.

