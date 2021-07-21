Tottenham transfer news: Fabrizio Romano reveals new signing imminent

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to famed journalist Fabrizio Romano, a swap deal involving Tottenham's Erik Lamela and Sevilla's Bryan Gil is now set to be completed.

What's the latest transfer news involving Tottenham?

Romano claims that Tottenham are set to complete a swap deal to sign Sevilla's Gil this summer, with Lamela heading the other way in a transfer that will also see Spurs part with €25m (£21.6m).

"Seville swap deal now to be completed also on personal terms side. Both players will join the new club on a permanent deal. Here we go...," said the journalist. "Paperwork is ready to be signed soon. Seville will receive €25m as part of the deal."

Who is Bryan Gil?

The 20-year-old winger is currently on the books at Sevilla, but spent the previous La Liga campaign on loan at Eibar where he impressed with seven goal contributions from 26 starts.

Gil has also gained experience at international level as he has three appearances for the Spain national team under his belt after being handed an opportunity by former Barcelona boss Luis Enrique, although he missed out on a place at the European Championships this summer.

Transfermarkt value the player at £27m and his current deal at Sevilla is set to expire in June 2023.

Why are Spurs letting Erik Lamela leave?

Lamela's contract situation at the north London outfit makes it a no brainer to include him in the potential deal. According to Salary Sport, the Argentinian playmaker is contracted at Tottenham until June 2022 meaning he has less than 12 months remaining on his current £82,000 per week deal.

Aside from the financial benefits of letting Lamela leave, the 29-year-old has become a bit-part player for Spurs having started just five Premier League games for the side last season.

Since his arrival at the club, his best goal scoring campaign in England's top flight was in 2018/19 when he notched just four goals for his side. The winger scored just once in the league last term, the joint-worst tally of his Spurs career.

Where could Gil feature for Tottenham next season?

Gil predominantly played as a left midfielder whilst on loan at Eibar in the previous campaign which could be an issue considering that's where Heung-Min Son usually plays his football for Tottenham.

However, the Spaniard is extremely versatile as he featured on the left, right and even behind the striker for the La Liga side last season.

It remains to be seen whether Nuno Espirito Santo will deploy his favoured 3-4-3 formation next season, but if that is the preferred system for Spurs, Gil may find himself as backup to the South Korean next term.

