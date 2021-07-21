Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Jeremy Stephens has bizarrely called for a UFC fight with Conor McGregor, claiming that 'we both like to fight and keep it standing'.

The Irishman was badly injured in his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in Las Vegas, as the 33-year-old suffered a broken leg in the first round, and the UFC confirmed he would have to have surgery on his tibia and fibula.

According to UFC president Dana White, the injury is even worse than had originally been feared, and that means the former UFC lightweight champion could be out for up to a year.

However, that hasn't stopped Stephens from throwing his hat into the cage for a crack at 'The Notorious', as he looks to bounce back quickly from his loss to Mateusz Gamrot.

He tweeted: "Just thinking… the true fight to make is me and Connor.

"He broke his ankle, someone dove for my ankle. We both like to fight and keep it standing.

"Both power both different. Plus I like to calve kick and have wide range of KO’s."

Stephens hasn't fought since his kimura submission loss to Gamrot at UFC Fight Night: Islam Makhachev vs Thiago Moises on Saturday.

'Lil Heathen' is on a three-fight losing streak with a fight against McGregor at this stage of his career unlikely - especially considering his place in the rankings.

Stephens (28-19) found himself on the receiving end of one of McGregor's most famous lines during the press conference for UFC 205 in November 2016.

When the Irishman was asked who he thought was the most formidable opponent in the room, Stephens sensed an opportunity, saying: "Right here, right here. The hardest hitting 145 pound, the real hardest hitting 145er right here. This guy TKOs people, when I knock people out they don't f------ move."

To which McGregor hilariously replied: "Who the f--- is that guy?"

Speaking to UFC Europe last year, McGregor admitted that he knew exactly who Stephens was, but couldn't resist taking a sly dig at his would-be adversary.

"Of course I knew who Jeremy was," he said. "Jeremy is a good fighter. He’s a former lightweight, down to the featherweight division. Good power in his hands.

"But that timing was just impeccable there, and that was it. You don’t really think about these things – you just go off the cusp and just have a bit of fun in there.

“I was in a great spot there. Just avenged my loss against Nate Diaz. A lot of hard work went into that.

"And then I was preparing for the second world title bout and was just in a great spot mentally, physically. I don’t know – just rolled off the tongue and clattered ol’ Jeremy into the cheek.”

