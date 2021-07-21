Sheffield Wednesday transfer news: 6ft 2in Owls man set for permanent exit

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sheffield Wednesday stepped up their preparations for the 2021/22 League One campaign yesterday by playing West Bromwich Albion in a pre-season friendly.

Whilst the Owls were unable to prevent the Baggies from sealing a 2-0 victory in this particular clash, their players would have made considerable strides in terms of their match fitness by facing a side who are set to compete in a higher division next season.

Whereas the likes of Dominic Iorfa and Chey Dunkley featured in this particular showdown, fellow Wednesday defender Julian Borner was left out by manager Darren Moore.

A recent report from German news outlet Sportbuzzer (as cited by the Sheffield Star) revealed that the 30-year-old was edging closer to sealing a move to Hannover 96.

Borner made 26 appearances in the Championship last season for the Owls who were unable to avoid relegation to the third-tier.

Considering that the defender's current deal is set to expire in 2022, this transfer window represents the final chance that Moore will get to secure a reasonable fee for him.

In a fresh update concerning the six-foot two-inch German's future, it has now been suggested that a switch could be imminent.

According to YorkshireLive, Hannover have now reached a transfer agreement with Wednesday which will see Borner make the move to the 2.Bundesliga.

With the Owls insisting that they were unwilling to let the defender walk away for nothing, negotiations between the two sides hit a stumbling block earlier this summer.

However, Borner is now expected to link up with Hannover who are set to kick-off their 2.Bundesliga campaign this weekend against Werder Bremen.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Whilst Borner did manage to average the fourth-highest WhoScored match rating (6.81) in the Championship for Wednesday last season, it may turn out to be a wise decision by Moore to part ways with him as the defender is clearly keen to seal a move back to Germany.

If the Owls are to have any chance of achieving a relative amount of success in the third-tier during the upcoming campaign, they will need all of their players to be on the same page.

With Borner refusing to commit his future to the club, Moore could use the money generated from his sale to draft in some individuals who are willing to give their all for Wednesday later this year.

Providing that the 47-year-old is able to nail his transfer recruitment, there is no reason why his side cannot bring a feel-good factor back to Hillsborough following what has been a difficult period for the club.

