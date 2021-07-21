Battlefield 2042: Developers drop mysterious teaser of EA Play Live

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The developers of Battlefield 2042 have leaked more content ahead of the eager-anticipated EA Play Live tomorrow.

EA and DICE have been making their preparations ahead of this year's expo which is set to show off the mass warfare in its glittering next-generation form for the very first time, with versions being made for both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles.

Not only will graphical implementations be vastly superior to Battlefield V, but also new features and game modes are expected to be added and announced during the expo itself.

The developers dropped a subtle hint that this would happen after uploading a cryptic social media post with just days to go until EA Play Live gets underway.

Battlefield 2042 Redacted Teaser?

We were already aware that a free-to-play gaming element could be making its way to the Battlefield franchise, which will see them follow in the footsteps of rivals Call of Duty and take a leaf out of their own book with Apex Legends.

While this hasn't been officially confirmed as of yet, could it be called Redacted? That is what the developers teased us with on Monday with a mysterious sound playing in the background and not much to take from the Twitter post.

The comments went crazy, with fans offering their own answer as to what it might be in relation to. But with free-to-play gaming beginning to take over the industry during the 2020s, don't be surprised to see Battlefield 2042 head in the same direction.

That being said, a Battle Pass was introduced for the first time during Battlefield V, maybe that was a tester ahead of this game? Who knows. But we will get all of the answers we need very soon.

