Destiny 2 Season 15: When Will It Be Released?

The gaming community is getting excited for the release of Destiny 2 Season 15, and many are wondering when the new season will be released.

Season 14, or as many know it to be called, Season of the Splicer, has been a roaring success, and expectations are high for the release of season 15.

There has been a lot of content during the current season, including weekly challenges, which has seen players unlock even more new content to play with.

The free-to-play online multiplayer first-person shooter game released back in 2017 continues to be a lot of fun, and hopefully season 15 keeps players engaged.

When Will Destiny 2 Season 15 Be Released?

Typically a new season arrives when the one prior to it ends, and this should be no different for Season 15 of the game.

Season 14, also known as Season of the Splicer, should be near the end of August and many are expecting season 15 to come out on August 24th or August 25th.

With just over a month to go until the season should be released, excitement is building, and players will be hoping that some information comes out around what season 15 will entail sooner rather than later.

Destiny 2 used to be a game you had to purchase, but they followed other popular games like Fortnite and decided to turn to seasons. This was a great idea, and Destiny 2 has not looked back since. It is for sure the main reason as to why the game still remains popular so many years after its release.

The countdown is on for the release of season 15 and when more information comes out about the new season, we will be one of the first to let you know.

