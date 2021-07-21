Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

With attentions now firmly focused on this summer's transfer window now that the footballing calendar is, for the first time in what seems like an eternity, largely clear.

Given the insatiable nature of consuming all manner of rumours, some appear to come slightly out of left-field and, while they may sound some strange to begin with, quickly become major stories debated across social media and beyond.

It'd be fair to suggest that The Athletic's recent report that West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen is of interest to Liverpool would fit that particular mould.

Clearly a talented player, it's not that Bowen sounds like a particularly bad signing, nor does it not seem logical, it's just that supporters might reasonably expect bigger names to arrive to recharge this Liverpool side after what was ultimately a disappointing campaign.

Whether or not spending big again is realistic in a post-pandemic market is up for debate and, frankly, the club do already have three big names in attack who have proven to be amongst the best in Europe.

Silly season is silly season for a reason, however.

Indeed, with the summer transfer window being a breeding ground for supporters demanding big signings, some of the reaction to James Pearce's tweet has seen sections of the Liverpool support express just how underwhelmed they are at the recent report.

"Is this some kind of sick joke?", asked one fan.

"Oh my god, we are going to have to wait another 30 years for a title," predicted another.

"Harvey Elliot is better than him," claimed one supporter.

"This is the best we can do? Why aren’t we in for Mbappe and Haaland like the other big clubs?" was another question.

"Who needs Sancho if you can have Bowen?", joked another onlooker.

"Weird watching Liverpool move like Spurs," said one observer.

Certainly, it's a story to have got people talking.

