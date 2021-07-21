Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, Alexa Bliss: Ranking the shortest WWE RAW Women's title reigns

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

On the latest instalment of Monday Night RAW, the newly crowned Ms. Money in the Bank Nikki A.S.H did something wild.

After regaining her title as WWE RAW Women's Champion the night before, Charlotte Flair entered the ring to face off against the woman she snatched the belt from, Rhea Ripley.

The Queen lost the match via disqualification – hardly the ideal result in the first match as champion – but the bad luck didn't stop there for Charlotte.

Nikki A.S.H. sprinted ringside and cashed in her Money in the Bank briefcase. As the crowd roared, the Scot delivered a crossbody to The Queen before pinning her to claim her first ever WWE title.

Following the antics from Monday night, GiveMeSport Women takes a look at the shortest WWE RAW Women's Championship titles in history...

5. Bayley (76 days)

A little over six months after making her debut on the RAW main roster, Bayley was crowned champion of the red brand.

After making the step up from NXT, she was eager to make a name for herself and what better way than to take a belt from wrestling icon Charlotte Flair?

In February 2017, Bayley pinned The Queen on an episode of Monday Night RAW and won her first ever senior title. She then retained it a month later at the Fastlane pay-per-view, defeating Flair again and handing the former champion her first ever PPV loss.

After 76 days of holding the title, Bayley was defeated by Alexa Bliss at Payback, who won the belt for the first time in her career.

4. Nia Jax (70 days)

Nia Jax's reign as RAW Women's champion was short-lived, but one she will have celebrated hard.

In April 2018, The Irresistible Force locked horns with former best friend Alexa Bliss, who was holding the red brand title at the time. Bliss had body-shamed Jax and poked fun at her personality, leading to a title clash at WrestleMania 34. In a euphoric moment, Jax defeated her old friend and claimed her first ever WWE title.

However, in a cruel twist of events, Bliss took back her title at the Money in the Bank PPV. Little Miss Bliss cashed in the briefcase she'd won earlier that night and gatecrashed Jax's title match against Ronda Rousey, eventually pinning The Irresistible Force to reclaim the belt.

3. Alexa Bliss (63 days)

Bliss has won the RAW Women's Champion three times during her career, which is an impressive feat for a wrestler who is still just 29 years old.

All three titles came within the space of 15 months, which was undoubtedly Bliss' best era of her WWE career to date. Her first reign saw her hold the belt for 112 days, before losing it (and reclaiming it from) Sasha Banks.

The second run was a solid 223 days before she lost the title to Jax, but after reclaiming it once more, Bliss lasted just 63 days as the red brand champion.

After becoming the first woman to cash in her Money in the Bank contract on the same night as winning it, she would go on to lose her RAW title to Ronda Rousey at SummerSlam. Bliss attempted to win back the belt for the fourth time at Hell in a Cell the following month, but was unsuccessful against Rousey.

2. Sasha Banks (8, 20, 27, 34 days)

Sasha Banks is one of the most decorated female wrestlers in the WWE franchise. But despite being crowned the RAW Women's champion four times in her career, The Boss was never able to hold onto the title long-term.

Five-time champion Banks won the belt three times in 2016, beating Charlotte Flair on every occasion. However, none of her stints at champion lasted longer than a month.

An ongoing feud of cat and mouse between her and The Queen created a huge rivalry between the two, with Flair ending the back-and-forth in December 2016 at the Roadblock: End of the Line PPV.

Banks returned to her throne eight months later the following August with a win over then champion Alexa Bliss at SummerSlam, but her reign lasted just eight days before Little Miss Bliss came to take her belt back.

1. Charlotte Flair (1, 29, 43 & 57 days)

Charlotte Flair is one of, if not the most talented and admired female wrestlers in the world.

As a five-time RAW Women's champion and 13-time WWE title holder, she isn't dubbed 'The Queen' for nothing. Flair made history by becoming the first ever woman to win the title back in April 2016, where she held the belt for 113 days. However, since then, her time on the throne has diminished over the years.

After her tug of war with Banks, Flair was drafted onto the SmackDown brand and went on to win the title five times before returning to RAW for unfinished business earlier this year. After her long wait and a fierce rivalry between her and Rhea Ripley, The Queen took back her RAW title at Money in the Bank.

But underdog Nikki A.S.H cashed in her briefcase at the most opportune moment and pinned Flair for the belt just 24 hours after she had reclaimed it.

Flair has set records and written her name into history on multiple occasions, but setting the shortest ever time a woman has held the RAW title will not be something she wants tied to her highly decorated name.

You can watch every single episode of WWE Raw, where the fallout from Nikki A.S.H.'s big title win will take place, live here in the UK on BT Sport.

