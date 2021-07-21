Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Fans have been left somewhat confused about whether or not Rhea Ripley is a heel or a babyface in her feud with Charlotte Flair over the Raw Women's Champion, but now we've got some extra clarification on the matter.

It seemed as if Rhea Ripley was positioned as a babyface in her match with Charlotte Flair at Money in the Bank over the weekend, and PWInsider notes that the former Raw Women's Champion is going to be positioned as a babyface on the red brand moving forwards.

This is a change from before, as PWInsider notes that Ripley was brought to Raw from NXT as a heel, but WWE has opened to quietly turn the Australian:

Going forward, Rhea Ripley is considered a babyface. This had quietly happened over the last few weeks but we are told it was made clear internally that going forward, she is now 100% a babyface. Ripley was initially brought in as a heel.

WWE is seemingly adding to the babyface side of its women's roster, as PWInsider has noted in a separate report that Toni Storm, ahead of her debut on SmackDown this week, is going to be booked as a babyface by WWE.

During his most recent run on NXT, Toni Storm was one of the brand's top female heels. However, reports suggest that she is going to be a face when she arrives on the main roster later on this week.

While she was last seen as a heel on WWE NXT, the current creative plans for Toni Storm are for her to be on the babyface side of the roster when she debuts this week on Friday Night Smackdown, PWInsider.com has confirmed.

As noted, Toni Storm is set to make her main roster debut on SmackDown later this week. As of right now, there is no word on who the former NXT star is going to be wrestling.

