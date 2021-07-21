Exclusive: Odsonne Edouard still working on Celtic exit after Leicester transfer snub

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard had his heart set on a move to Leicester City before Brendan Rodgers decided to swoop for Patson Daka, GIVEMESPORT can exclusively reveal.

What's the latest Celtic transfer news?

Sources close to the situation claim the Frenchman is still attempting to leave the Glasgow giants this summer, with the 23-year-old now into the final 12 months of his contract.

As GMS reported in April, Leicester were in the driving seat to land the striker this summer but have since switched targets and duly brought in Daka from Red Bull Salzburg in a deal worth around up to £23m.

While that's thought to have been of great disappointment to the player, Edouard is still working with his representatives in an attempt to leave the club this summer.

What is Celtic's transfer stance?

Although the former Paris Saint-Germain youngster will be able to talk to foreign clubs in January 2022, Celtic have proven they are not to be low-balled.

A £10m bid for Kristoffer Ajer from Norwich City was reportedly rejected despite the defender being in a similar situation contractually to his teammate and figures behind the scenes have previously told GIVEMESPORT that Celtic valued Edouard at £20m.

While Leicester were lining up a £15m bid in March, the situation is made more difficult by the fact the Scottish side owe PSG a massive sell-on clause of up to 50%.

Brighton are amongst the latest clubs to be linked.

How many goals has Edouard scored for Celtic?

Across 168 appearances for the club, Edouard has scored 68 times while registering a further 37 assists.

Hailed as Celtic's best striker since the iconic Henrik Larsson by Martin O'Neill in August 2020, the club record £9m spent on him in 2018 has certainly been worth it.

1 of 10 Who is this? Willo Flood Adam Virgo

What has Ange Postecoglou said about Edouard's future?

Speaking to The Daily Record earlier this month, new Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou admitted he could not force wantaway players to stay.

“I can’t force people to stay," he said.

"From my perspective, while they’re here, I’m treating them as part of the Celtic family.

"As long as they’re working hard in training, I don’t treat them any differently to anyone else. If things change with that, we’ll deal with it as we go along.

“I have had a brief chat with all the players. I don’t think it needs too much discussion. Actions speak louder than words.”

Transfer News LIVE: Lokonga joins Arsenal, Everton eye double swoop, Guehi joins Palace

News Now - Sport News