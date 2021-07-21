Tottenham 'going to make transfer bid very soon' for Premier League goalscorer

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to Dean Jones, Tottenham are preparing to make an offer for Southampton striker Danny Ings this summer.

What’s the latest transfer news involving Danny Ings?

TalkSPORT recently claimed that Ings is holding out for a move to one of Manchester United or Manchester City as he enters the final 12 months of his Southampton contract.

TalkSPORT’s transfer correspondent, Alex Crook, said, "I should stress that there hasn’t been a single enquiry. He’s got his sights set on Manchester United or Man City, I’m not sure either of those clubs are going to start banging on the door.”

It now appears that Tottenham are set to make an opening offer for the England international, despite his apparent interest in signing for one of the Manchester clubs.

What has Dean Jones said about Ings?

Jones confirms that Ings is keen on a move to Man City or Man United this summer, however, he claims that Tottenham are now poised to make a bid for the 28-year-old.

Speaking on The Football Terrace, Jones said, “As it stands right now Danny Ings, he wants to join Man United or Man City. That is true, but Man United and Man City don’t want him as it stands right now.

“I think Tottenham are going to make a bid very soon on Danny Ings. I don’t think they’ll meet his £20m valuation from what I’m told, I think they’ll low ball. But, they’ll get the ball rolling and they’ll start to negotiate and I think once Tottenham go in on Ings we’ll see who else is actually serious about that.”

To hear what Jones said in full about Ings' future, check out the video below...

How many goals did Ings score in all competitions last season?

According to Transfermarkt, Ings made 33 appearances in all competitions and netted 13 goals for Southampton, recording a further four assists.

The 28-year-old ended the Premier League season as the club's top scorer with 12 goals to his name - a tally considerably lower than the previous league campaign when he notched 22, however his injury record goes some way to explaining his reduced numbers.

Should Tottenham have any concerns over signing Ings?

Whilst his goalscoring record suggests Ings could be a good fit for Spurs, his injury record should be a concern for Tottenham.

According to Transfermarkt, since the 2018/19 campaign the Southampton forward has been absent due to injury for 22 games, equating to 167 days out of action.

Ings is also about to turn 29 years old and may not be capable of leading the line for more than a few seasons at Spurs. Although, at a relatively reasonable £20m fee, he could be an effective signing in the short-term, considering his prowess in front of goal.

