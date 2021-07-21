Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Mick Schumacher has set off all kinds of nostalgic vibes this week at Silverstone with him taking his father's first Formula 1 car for a spin.

The young German driver is embarking on his first season in the sport with the Haas team and has largely had to make do with running around at the rear of the field with the car under him unfortunately the slowest of the pack.

However, he has still done a solid job in regularly outpacing teammate Nikita Mazepin and that is all he can really do, with him also dealing with any pressure so far in his racing career that naturally stems from his most iconic of surnames.

Indeed, he clearly relishes the challenge of being his father's son and it certainly has some obvious perks, with one of them being the fact he can take his old man's old cars for a run out probably whenever he fancies.

That was the case at Silverstone, then, with the Jordan 191 - Michael's first F1 car from the early 90s - getting put through its paces for a Sky Sports feature that will air during their coverage of the Belgian Grand Prix:

The Jordan 191 might not have been one of the fastest cars ever made but it's certainly one of the most iconic and not only because of the man who got to drive it on his F1 debut, just look at that paint scheme!

It's a style icon and it's great to see Mick behind the wheel of it, we look forward to the full feature on Sky in the coming weeks...

