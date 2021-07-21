Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

WWE fans and wrestling commentators have been full of praise for Roman Reigns over the last year, but the positive comments are also coming from higher-ups within the company.

Speaking with Sports Illustrated, WWE COO Triple H made the bold claim that Roman Reigns is not only the biggest star in WWE right now, but the biggest star in the entirety of professional wrestling:

“Roman is the biggest star in WWE, he’s the biggest star in the industry,” he said. “He perfected his craft at a really hard time to do so with no fans. He put so much into his character work, and his reaction to Cena was as powerful as the moment itself. “Watching that, I couldn’t help but think back to how long he’s been doing this and some of the tougher times he’s been through. Right now, he’s performing on a whole other level. He’s at the point where he is no longer thinking about the character, he just is.”

Triple H's comments came the day after Roman Reigns successfully defended his Universal Championship against Edge at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view on Sunday night.

One person who might take issue with Triple H's comments is John Cena. Cena returned to WWE at the end of the Money in the Bank pay-per-view to confront Roman Reigns.

The following night on Monday Night Raw, Cena challenged Reigns to a Universal Championship match at SummerSlam in Las Vegas next month. The match has not been officially confirmed, but is expected to take place.

John Cena is in the midst of a rather busy few months, with the Fast and Furious 9 and Suicide Squad films that the former World Champion stars in slated to come out over the coming months, all while Cena works a full-time WWE schedule.

News Now - Sport News