Watford transfer news: Hornets boss Xisco Munoz set to make call on trio's future

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Having sauntered their way to a second-place finish in the Championship earlier this year, it will be fascinating to see whether Watford are able to push on under the guidance of manager Xisco Munoz in the Premier League next season.

The 40-year-old has decided to get his transfer business done early this summer in order to give the club's new arrivals time to gel with the rest of the squad.

Whilst the likes of Danny Rose and Joshua King will fancy their chances of making an immediate impact at Vicarage Road next season due to their experience at this level, Imran Louza, Emmanuel Dennis, Kwadwo Baah, Peter Etebo and Mattie Pollock have yet to feature in this division.

Meanwhile, fellow summer signing Ashley Fletcher has only made 16 appearances in the top-flight during his career and thus may initially struggle to get up to speed.

Whereas it wouldn't be at all surprising if Munoz decides to draft in some more fresh faces between now and the end of the transfer window, he will also need to make a decision regarding the futures of some of his current players.

Considering that competition for the striker position at Watford is extremely fierce due to the fact that the club currently has a plethora of options to choose from, the Spaniard is seemingly willing to part ways with three of his forwards.

According to the Watford Observer, Munoz is reportedly looking to move on Stipe Perica, Isaac Success and Andre Gray.

Perica was linked with a switch to Barnsley last month whilst recent reports in Italy have suggested that Success could be about to join Udinese on loan.

Although Gray is believed to be a target for Middlesbrough, it is understood that the player's wages are proving to be a stumbling block for the Championship side as the forward earns £70,000-per-week at Watford.

1 of 15 How many Premier League goals did Paulo Di Canio score for West Ham United? 21 12 48 20

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

When you consider that these three players have all struggled to deliver the goods for Watford during their respective spells at the club, it is hardly a surprise that Munoz is looking to cut ties with them.

Gray only managed to find the back of the net on five occasions in the Championship last season despite featuring on 30 occasions for the club whilst Stipe Perica's performances were also very underwhelming as he scored one goal in 16 league appearances.

Meanwhile, Isaac Success has ultimately failed to adjust to life in England as he has only provided 11 direct goal contributions during the 72 games that he has played for Watford.

By securing a reasonable amount of money for these aforementioned forwards, Munoz could potentially reinvest in his squad by strengthening his options in other areas between now and the end of the transfer window.

Transfer News LIVE: Spurs/Sevilla swap deal, Henderson's Liverpool future in doubt

Enter Giveaway

News Now - Sport News