This past Sunday, seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton won the 2021 British Grand Prix in front of over 300,000 fans at Silverstone.

However, many fans believe that the Mercedes man's win was controversial due to his crash with championship rival Max Verstappen at Copse Corner.

The Red Bull driver endured a 51G accident and had to be taken to hospital for precautionary checks, but fortunately was fine and later discharged. The accident did, however, cause a red flag and eventually Hamilton was hit with a 10-second time penalty.

That didn’t stop the Brit from winning the Grand Prix, though, as he overtook Charles Leclerc on the same corner as his clash with the Dutchman, with just two laps to go.

Former Formula One chief executive Bernie Ecclestone has now given his opinion on the incident, and he believes that Hamilton’s penalty should have been trebled, according to a report from PlanetF1.

He said: "Who was to blame? You have to say Lewis.

"In the old days we would have said it was one of those things, a racing incident. It was clear everyone was doing his best to win the championship.

But if the stewards needed to get involved then they should have given Lewis more than a 10-second penalty. It should have been 30 seconds.

“Lewis wasn’t in front at the point they collided. It wasn’t his corner. He was almost a car’s length behind. That’s why he hit him at the back, not the front.

“Ten seconds wasn’t right. The punishment didn’t fit the crime.”

With Hamilton now only eight points behind championship leader Verstappen, the Dutchman looks set to seek his revenge at the Hungarian Grand Prix which takes place a week from Sunday.

Who do you think was at fault for the crash?

