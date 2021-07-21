Valorant Patch Notes 3:02: Release Date, Download Size, Game System Updates, Social, Bug Fixes and More

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Riot Games will be releasing an all-new update for Valorant.

More bug fixes and creases will be ironed out in the latest patch from Riot Games, with the all-new KAY/O and his impact being altered slightly.

While it isn't a seismic update, there are enough changes that are being made that players will certainly notice, in comparison to 3.0.

Valorant Patch Notes 3.02

Normally, some of Valorant's updates can be pretty vast. However, on this occasion, only a few changes to both system and social aspects have been made - as well as the usual bug fixes.

Here is everything you need to know about Update 3.02:

Release Date

The update is available to download right now so make sure your game is up to date before jumping back into the action!

Download Size

Strangely, there was no mention of the download size. But fear not, we will update you as soon as this information emerges.

Cited by Valorant's official website, here are the official patch notes:

GAME SYSTEM UPDATES

Changes made to how clipping is calculated, which should result in less clipping overall in your gameplay.

"Yes, things are still going to clip, but you will see a noticeable lack of hands, melees, abilities, and general effects poking through thin walls."

SOCIAL UPDATES

Added a space between the Match Rank and Leaderboard Ranking for Immortal+ rankings in the Hover Card UI

BUG FIXES

AGENTS

Sage can no longer place her Barrier Orb between the pyramids on Breeze to create a sliver peek

“Sliver peek” refers to a very small gap created by sandwiching two things and creating an advantageous line of sight.

Fixed KAY/O’s textures applying themselves to weapons when he is re-stabilized during NULL/cmd(X)

Removed the ability to place Raze’s Boombot through some walls

SOCIAL

Fixed a bug where the Team-voice volume sliders would always reset to 50

Hooray! That’s the sound of us thanking you for your patience.

Fixed a bug where the scrollbar in the Social Panel would sometimes display incorrectly

Fixed the pixelated border surrounding the Unranked icon in the Hover Card UI

Fixed an issue where the blurred background would sometimes make friend notes illegible in the Hover Card UI

Fixed a bug where the VCT Masters Reykjavik Winner Title would get overlapped by the Player Card in the Hover Card UI

