West Ham transfer news: Champions League winning attacker 'wants London Stadium move'

Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham wants to move to West Ham this summer, according to journalist Dean Jones.

What's the latest transfer news involving Abraham?

The 23-year-old has been attracting interest from a host of Premier League clubs, with West Ham, Arsenal and Aston Villa all reportedly keen on signing him.

Abraham has also been linked with a move to Borussia Dortmund, with Chelsea reportedly wanting to use him as part of a deal to tempt Erling Haaland over to Stamford Bridge. However, it is understood that the German side have no interest in bringing Abraham over to the Bundesliga at the moment.

What did Jones say about Abraham?

Jones has claimed that Abraham wishes to join the Hammers in the current transfer window but has admitted that a potential deal won't be easy as West Ham are unable to match Chelsea's asking price for the forward as things stand.

Speaking on The Football Terrace, Jones said: “Tammy wants to leave. Tammy wants to join West Ham. West Ham, at the moment, can’t afford £40m to sign him. That’s why Tammy’s being mentioned in deals like Haaland because obviously it would help Dortmund to take him and fill that void but the player would prefer to stay in London and West Ham’s a really good fit for him to be honest.”

To hear everything Jones had to say about Abraham, listen to the video below...

How did Abraham fare for Chelsea in 2020/21?

The 6 foot 3 attacker was limited to just 22 appearances in the top-flight in 2020/21 as he fell out of favour under Thomas Tuchel.

However, Abraham did still manage to make an impact for the Blues, scoring in all four competitions that he played in last term, as the side capped a memorable campaign by winning the Champions League.

Across the course of the campaign, he netted 12 goals, including scoring four times during Chelsea's run to the FA Cup final.

Would West Ham be a good fit for Abraham?

Jones seems to think so, and he may have a point.

David Moyes' men finished sixth in the Premier League last year, meaning that if Abraham does move to east London, he will still be set to compete in Europe in 2021/22.

It also has to be factored in that the Irons only have one recognised striker at the moment in Michail Antonio, so it appears likely that Abraham would be able to get plenty of game time at the London Stadium.

By playing regularly for a team that showed last season that they are on the rise, Abraham could start to find his best form once more, and he may be able to force his way back into the national team setup, having failed to make an appearance for England since November.

