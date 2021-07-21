Man United transfer news: Red Devils 'would undoubtedly' sell 258-game star this summer

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to Dean Jones, Manchester United would undoubtedly sell Anthony Martial if an offer were to arrive for the attacker this summer.

What’s the latest transfer news involving Anthony Martial?

Last month, journalist Duncan Castles claimed that Man United forward Martial has been offered to Real Madrid this summer as his agent looks to work a move away from Old Trafford in the transfer window.

The Red Devils have already bolstered their attacking options with the signing of Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund, therefore the France international could be surplus to requirements.

It now appears that United would be willing to sell Martial, with a move to Paris Saint-Germain being a possibility at some point in the future.

What has Dean Jones said about Martial?

Jones claims that Man United would undoubtedly sell Martial if they were to receive an offer for the forward this summer.

Speaking on The Football Terrace, Jones said, "We’ve spoken before about Martial probably hanging around [as a result of Marcus Rashford's shoulder injury]. That is the case right now.

“United would undoubtedly sell Martial if an offer arrived. To be honest the only reason I would see Martial being bought is if Mbappe left PSG and went to Real Madrid and I think if that happens then there is a definite chance that Martial will be pushed into PSG, but that’s way off at the moment.”

To hear what Jones said in full about Martial's future, check out the video below...

How many appearances has Martial made for Man United?

Since joining Man United in 2015, Martial has racked up 258 appearances for the Red Devils, netting 78 goals and registering 50 assists.

The 25-year-old has also acquired four trophies during his United career having won the Europa League, League Cup, FA Cup and Community Shield.

Has Martial been a success at Man United?

Arguably not.

According to BBC Sport, Martial was signed by United under the management of Louis Van Gaal for £36m potentially rising to £58m. It is difficult to argue that he has lived up to expectations since he joined the club.

After six years at Old Trafford, his best position still remains unclear. The 25-year-old has been utilised as a left-sided attacker and a central striker over recent seasons, without ever cementing either position on a long-term basis.

Marcus Rashford is arguably United's first choice left-winger and Edinson Cavani impressed for the Red Devils up top last term with ten Premier League goals to his name.

Therefore, Martial's gametime next season could be limited and a move away could be beneficial to both the club and player.

