"We got our asses kicked" – Megan Rapinoe delivers damning verdict on Sweden Olympics loss

The USA were handed a heavy defeat in their first match of the 2020 Olympics after Sweden ran riot at the Tokyo Stadium.

Vlatko Andonovski's side, who are ranked number one in the world, failed to get on the scoresheet as they suffered a 3-0 loss to a determined looking Swedish side.

Stina Blackstenius was on song for her side after netting the opener after 25 minutes and doubling the lead with her second just after the break. Lina Hurtig then put the game to bed with Sweden's third goal in the 72nd minute, drawing on the energy from their win over the US at Rio 2016 to reach the semi-finals.

The Swedes, who are fifth in the world rankings, have put themselves in great stead to challenge for the top spot in Group F. Meanwhile, the US now have a lot of work to do.

Megan Rapinoe has spoken out about her side's shock defeat and, as to-the-point as ever, didn't mince her words when discussing USA's performance.

"We got our asses kicked, didn’t we? I thought we were a little tight, a little nervous, just doing dumb stuff," she reflected.

The US will look to redeem their loss on Saturday, July 24th when they face off against New Zealand. Then, Rapinoe will lead her side out against Australia in their final attempt to reach the next round of the tournament.

