The wrestling world was caught by surprise when it was reported in May that former WWE Champion and two-time WrestleMania main eventer Daniel Bryan had officially left WWE after his current contract with the company had expired.

Daniel Bryan had hinted at being burned out by wrestling in interviews, but fans didn't expect the former champion to become a free agent just a few weeks after main eventing WrestleMania 37 alongside Roman Reigns and Edge.

There was an expectation that Daniel Bryan would eventually re-sign with WWE, but PWInsider is reporting that there has been no talk, as of right now, of Bryan returning to the company anytime soon.

Internally, there has been no discussion of Bryan returning to WWE and he is not listed on the company's roster.

The report goes on to state that Bryan is not only not featuring in the upcoming Mattel action figure line, but the former SmackDown star is also not on a recent list of talent for licensing and merchandise for 2021-22.

PWInsider explains that there has been "no known movement" regarding a potential return for Daniel Bryan, which they note could be a sign that he is going to be signing with another company, potentially AEW.

To this point, the report notes that some people within WWE think that Bryan is signing, or will eventually be signing with AEW.

It's important to note that no journalists are reporting that Daniel Bryan is going to be signing with AEW, so make sure you stay tuned to GiveMeSport for any potential updates on the matter over the coming days, weeks and even months.

