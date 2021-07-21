FIFA 22: New Commentators Announced

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The FIFA franchise is a hugely successful franchise, and with FIFA 22 being released in September 2021, a lot of new information around the game is being confirmed, including new commentators coming to the game.

Sports games are in huge demand, and FIFA has done great work to beat off competitors like Pro Evolution Soccer to become some of the best football games around.

Not only has it done this, but developers EA Sports will be hugely proud of the way that it has evolved and now become an Esport as well as a game to play just for fun.

People cannot wait for the new game to come out, and with excitement building, the little teasers that FIFA have been releasing along the way have given players even more to get excited about.

New Commentators Announced For FIFA 22

There are quite a few commentators on the game, including Lee Dixon and Derek Rae, but gamers have been wanting to see some changes when it comes to commentators to give the game a fresh feel.

Thankfully FIFA have been listening to their audience and it was announced at the EA Play Live Event that two new commentators will be coming to FIFA 22.

The two commentators coming to the game (revealed by @CareerModeStars) are Alex Scott, who is known for her great career playing for Arsenal as well as featuring as a pundit on BBC, ITV and Sky, and Stewart Robson, who played for Arsenal and West Ham before becoming a pundit/commentator.

These are not the only announcements to come to the game as it has also been revealed that huge changes will be coming to Career Mode.

These two new commentators should give the game the fresh feel many want, and with the other new additions coming to FIFA, FIFA 22 could be one of the best games in the franchise that we have had for a while.

