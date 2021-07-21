Chris Sutton slams Celtic star who "killed the manager" in Champions League

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Former Celtic striker turned pundit Chris Sutton has strongly criticised goalkeeper Vasilis Barkas' performance in the Champions League qualifier against Midtjylland, the Daily Record reports.

What happened in Celtic's Champions League clash?

With the Hoops 1-0 up in Ange Postecoglou's first competitive game in charge, the Greek international misjudged a free-kick by Evander for the equalising goal, seemingly pulling his hands away from the ball.

The game ended 1-1 and the Bhoys were denied the victory which would have got the Postecoglou era off to a winning start.

Enter Giveaway

What has Chris Sutton said about Barkas' performance?

The former Hoops attacker was not impressed with Barkas' display in the game, and claimed that a former Celtic goalkeeper would have done a much better job.

"Whatever way you look at it, he has killed the manager and killed the team. It's not rocket science. Fraser Forster in goal saves that," Sutton said to Premier Sport as quoted by the Daily Record.

Sutton believes that Barkas' mistake is one that the goalkeeper will not come back from, and he feels that the 6 ft 5 stopper has made too many errors to be trusted.

"He's not going to come back. It's about trust. How many more times? The joke among Celtic supporters is that Barkas never made a save last season and in some ways it's hard to argue with."

How has the 27-year-old performed for the Hoops so far?

Barkas hasn't had the best of times at Celtic so far. Last season he was limited to only 22 appearances, as the 27-year-old lost his place in the starting line-up to Conor Hazard and Scott Bain. At one stage was labelled 'awful' by former Celtic striker Frank McAvennie.

Hoops boss Postecoglou stated a few weeks ago that his arrival was a fresh start for players who had struggled in the past. But the mistake against Midtjylland will only bring back memories of last season for the supporters.

1 of 10 Who is this? Willo Flood Adam Virgo

Do Celtic need to sign another goalkeeper?

Celtic probably could do with bringing in a new goalkeeper, but that might well depend on getting ones that are currently at the club off the books first.

There were three Celtic goalkeepers in the squad that faced Midtjylland - Barkas, Bain and Hazard. One of that trio would likely have to leave before a new man is brought in, as having four first-team goalkeepers is a waste of resources.

Sutton mentioned Forster in his comments about Barkas, and the Southampton goalkeeper has been linked with a return to the Hoops. That would most likely be welcomed by the Celtic support, as Forster was largely excellent for the Bhoys.

He set a Scottish League record for minutes without conceding a goal, and in 236 games for the Hoops he kept 118 clean sheets.

For Forster to return though, Postecoglou will likely need to move on a goalkeeper, either permanently or on loan. Following his error against Midtjylland, that could be Barkas.

News Now - Sport News