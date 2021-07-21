Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

This past Sunday at the British Grand Prix, Max Verstappen was involved in a 51G accident which caused a lot of controversy towards championship rival Lewis Hamilton.

Fans and pundits were divided about the subject, but the incident is still being discussed three days later.

Fellow drivers have since given their verdict on the crash as well, including Charles Leclerc, who saw the carnage unfold right in front of him.

He said, as per the Express: “It is very difficult to judge it from the car; we are very low, So it’s difficult to see.

“Everything went very quick. Obviously, I could see there were quite a bit of things going around in front of me. And yeah, I think it’s a racing incident.

“It’s quite difficult to put the blame on one or the other. Obviously, there was space on the inside. Maybe Lewis was not completely at the apex but it’s also true that Max was quite aggressive on the outside. So, things happen.

"What is the most important today is that Max is unharmed and is fine.”

Daniel Ricciardo, who finished fifth for McLaren on Sunday, gave his judgement of the day’s major talking point while watching the replay.

“When you’re in such a high-speed corner and just side-by-side, you’re both going to lose aero, particularly Lewis there with Max kind of in a little bit of dirty air,

"But I think they were both going in hot.

“Ultimately Lewis went in too hot for the given level of grip and that’s where you see [he] just drifted up into Max.

“Completely unintentional, but just the nature of the aero on these cars and [you] just have to allow a little more.”

Alpine's Fernando Alonso also gave his view, admitting "Lewis could not disappear" as the two went wheel to wheel.

“It was an unfortunate moment of the race, but nothing intentional or nothing any of the two drivers did wrong in my opinion.

“That was an unlucky moment.”

Fellow Spaniard Carlos Sainz Jr, Leclerc's Ferrari teammate, added: “I obviously had a look at it, and honestly I had a bit of mixed feelings with the accident. First of all, wishing Max a speedy recovery because I heard the crash was quite big."

Alex Albon also shared his thoughts post-race, as he was quoted saying: “Part of me thinks Max could have closed [the door] to stop Lewis from ever going into that position, but at the same time…when Lewis overtook Charles, it was a similar position to me, maybe slightly different angles.”

As much as the fans are divided, it’s clear to see that the drivers are too. Let’s not forget that this will be the talking point throughout the season unless we see something more spectacular.

The next race is the Hungarian Grand Prix, which seems to be Hamilton’s playground at the moment, but will Verstappen edge closer to that World Championship?

