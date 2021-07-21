Everton Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano reveals "next official deal" at Goodison Park

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Demarai Gray will be joining Everton from Bayer Leverkusen shortly.

What did Romano say about Gray joining Everton?

Gray has also been linked with Crystal Palace in recent weeks, and Romano revealed recently that the Eagles made a bid for the 25-year-old.

However, Everton have beaten their Premier League rivals to his signature, and Romano expects the deal to be announced imminently.

Speaking on The Here We Go Podcast, he said of Gray: “He will be the next official deal for Everton. It’s almost done on a three-year contract.”

What is Gray's pedigree?

Having come through Birmingham City's academy, Gray moved to Leicester in January 2016 to get his first taste of Premier League action.

Just four months later, he was picking up a Premier League winners' medal as Claudio Ranieri's men defied the odds to win the title. Gray would go on to make 133 appearances in England's top-flight across the next five years, before he was signed by Bayer Leverkusen at the start of this year.

The former England Under-21 international featured in just 12 matches in all competitions for the Bundesliga outfit, and now he is on the brink of a return to his homeland with Everton.

Has this been a busy week for Everton in the transfer market?

It certainly has.

On Tuesday, the Toffees confirmed the signings of Andros Townsend and Asmir Begovic. The former has been handed a two-year deal, while Begovic joins on an initial 12-month contract which can be extended by a further year by the club.

With Gray closing in on arriving on Merseyside, Everton could wrap up three transfers in the space of a week as Rafael Benitez begins to piece together his squad for next season.

Who could Everton target next?

Everton may have been busy over the past few days but it seems that they have not finished in the market just yet.

It was reported last week that the club have tabled their first offer for Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly, with Benitez seemingly looking to strengthen his defence by bringing in a player that he has previously worked with.

The club have also been linked with Burnley's Dwight McNeil. It appears clear that Benitez wants to bolster his squad's options out wide, as although he has already signed Townsend, and is on the verge of landing Gray, he is now targeting a third winger. Aston Villa are also keen on McNeil, though, signalling that it will not be straightforward for Everton to tempt the 21-year-old to Goodison Park.

