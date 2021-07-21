Man United transfer news: Solskjaer thinks Real Madrid star is "perfect" for Red Devils

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants the club to keep pushing to sign Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane, according to Fabrizio Romano.

What's the latest transfer news involving Varane?

It has recently been reported that the Red Devils have been given permission to speak to Varane, and the 28-year-old is keen on moving to Old Trafford this summer, with it being claimed that he is ready to accept a contract offer from the 13-time Premier League champions.

These appear to be positive signs for United in their pursuit of the World Cup winner, and Solskjaer now wants the club to keep working hard to get the deal over the line.

What did Romano say about Solskjaer's thoughts on Varane?

Speaking on the latest episode of The Here We Go Podcast, Romano made it clear that Solskjaer is a big admirer of Varane, and is adamant that he is the right man to strengthen United's defence next term.

Romano said: “Solskjaer is really, really pushing. He’s convinced that Varane is the perfect centre-back for Manchester United – more than the other options they had on the list – so he wants the club to push and push again to sign Raphael Varane.”

Which other centre-backs have United been linked with?

As Romano mentioned, United have also been linked with a number of other centre-backs during the current transfer window.

It was reported last month that they had a €45m (£38.9m) offer for Sevilla's Jules Kounde turned down. Meanwhile, United have also been monitoring another La Liga defender in Pau Torres from Villarreal.

However, as reported by Romano, Varane is Solskjaer's preferred option at the moment and he wants the club's hierarchy to do all they can to bring the 79-cap international over to England.

What would signing Varane mean for Victor Lindelof?

If Varane does join United, it seems likely that he would slot in alongside club captain Harry Maguire at the heart of the defence, which could see Victor Lindelof lose his place in the side.

Lindelof arrived in Manchester four years ago, and has racked up 161 appearances since then but it has previously been reported that United may consider offers for him this summer if they land their main transfer targets.

With Varane seemingly closing in on moving to the Premier League outfit, Lindelof could be pushed closer to the Old Trafford exit door.

Having been a regular member of United's back four in recent years, this may be a little harsh on Lindelof, but it could demonstrate the ruthless approach that Solskjaer may need to take if he wants to turn his side into genuine title contenders next season.

