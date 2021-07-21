Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

American UFC star Cory Sandhagen has called TJ Dillashaw's failed drugs test 'a little bit gross' and claims his past PED use gave him 'an illegal advantage'.

In 2019, Dillashaw (16-4) was by all accounts an unstoppable force in the men's bantamweight division who held the UFC gold-plated strap on his shoulder.

However, following his defeat to Henry Cejudo in his attempt to become a two-weight world champion, the former UFC bantamweight champion tested positive for Erythropoietin (EPO).

Dillashaw later admitted to using the drug as a way to help him cut weight to the 125-pound flyweight limit, but felt that he would have been able to justify the use of the banned substance if he'd managed to avoid getting caught.

The former 'The Ultimate Fighter' contestant - who has been out of action since January 2019 - will make his long-awaited return to the Octagon on Saturday night after serving a two-year USADA suspension when he takes on Sandhagen in the main event of UFC Vegas 31 on July 24 in Las Vegas.

When asked to share his thoughts on Dillashaw's failed drugs test, Sandhagen replied to ESPN's Brett Okamoto via BJPENN.com: “As a competitor, and just kinda [sic] as a person, really the only word that I could kinda [sic] come up with for it is, it doesn’t bother me.

"TJ has to live with TJ’s decisions. I have to live with my decisions, but it is a little bit gross, in my opinion, to put yourself in an illegal advantage in a one-on-one combat scenario, in something you really love.

"If there’s a word for it, it’s kinda [sic] just gross."

Despite the recent criticism, Dillashaw respects his upcoming opponent.

Sandhagen (14-2) is coming off back-to-back wins over Frankie Edgar and Marlon Moraes, both by way of knockout.

The 35-year-old told ESPN: “He’s become a little bit of a douche lately, talking that s--- which he’s gotta [sic] do, that’s the name of the game, but I like Cory Sandhagen.

“I like all of his coaches, I like Elevation Fight Team, but that’s the business.

"We’re gonna get out there, we’re gonna handle it, and I’m gonna come back and get my belt.”

"I love this fight. He’s got a lot of hype behind him,” Dillashaw continued.

“He’s has two good wins, people are blowing him up right now but it’s such a good fight for me to get right back on top, right where I left off.

"I’ll have the belt around my waist by the end of the year.”

