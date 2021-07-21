Konami announces free-to-play eFootball to replace Pro Evolution Soccer

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Konami have officially announced that 'eFootball' will be the title of their next game, replacing Pro Evolution Soccer (PES) and Winning Eleven titles going forward.

The Japanese gaming organisation are looking to completely restructure their marketing strategy going forward by entering a world that has been typically dominated by the likes of Fortnite and Apex Legends.

While it might appear that they are copying the homework of Epic Games and EA, this is far from the case as this free-to-play approach has really bolstered the stature of the games already mentioned.

As a result, eFootball will cost gamers nothing and will be available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Xbox One and PS4 in the autumn, with mobile versions for iOS and Android coming out later on.

eFootball revealed

Konami unveiled eFootball with some fanfare and went into detail regarding why they have made the decision that they have.

Via their official website, they said: It all began with the implacable determination to create a revolutionary football experience.

"Our ambition was to recreate the perfect football environment, from the grass on the pitch, to the players' movement, all the way to the crowds in the stadium.

"To this end, we decided to create a new football engine, with revamped animation system and game controls.

"The final result was even more impressive than we had originally conceived.

"We had gone beyond the border of PES, into a new realm of virtual football.

"To signal this new era, we have decided to part ways with our beloved PES brand and rename it "eFootball™"!

"Now we hope that you can enjoy this brand new football experience that eFootball™ has to offer."

The developers have also added that cross-platform gameplay will also be included. On the face of it, it sounds like fantastic value for money!

However, the makers of FIFA 22 will be keeping a close eye on what's going on over the other side of the Pacific Ocean, and could have plans in place for their own free-to-play element.

This could get interesting!

