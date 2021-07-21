Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Marcos Rojo has made headlines after being at the heart of a post-match fracas following Boca Juniors’ Copa Libertadores exit against Atletico Mineiro on Tuesday night.

Rojo and his teammates clashed with staff from the opposition, as well as Brazilian police, after the full-time whistle at the Mineirao stadium in Belo Horizonte.

Boca’s players were incensed after VAR denied them a goal for offside for the second time in the two-legged last 16 tie.

The match eventually went to penalties, where Boca were defeated 3-1. Pandemonium then ensued.

Marcos Rojo filmed fighting security

Rojo, who joined Boca back in February following a seven-year spell with Manchester United, was filmed fighting with security from Atletico Mineiro after the match.

Video: Rojo grabs fire extinguisher

And as Boca’s players reportedly attempted to gain access to the home dressing room, Rojo was seen removing a fire extinguisher from a wall before threatening to use it as a weapon.

While it’s obviously a serious incident, the sight of Rojo with a fire extinguisher in his hands during the melee has still amused football fans - especially the United supporters who always found the Argentine to be a proper character.

Ander Herrera reacts on Instagram

One of his former United teammates, Ander Herrera, also saw the funny side judging by his reaction to the incident on his Instagram story.

The Spanish midfielder, who now plies his trade with Paris Saint-Germain, posted a photo of himself and Rojo, who is seen holding an animated fire extinguisher in the air.

Let’s check out some of the reaction to Herrera’s tribute…

Following the ugly clashes with police, in which tear gas was reportedly used, Boca legend and the club’s current vice-president Juan Roman Riquelme defended his team.

“When they were in the dressing room, you see a person in a suit who pushed the boys and insults them. The policemen threw gas in the players' faces,” the legendary midfielder was quoted as saying by The Daily Mail.

“They gas, what do you do? Do you defend yourself or do you let them hit you? You see the president throwing bottles, the police... they don't say anything to them. That's the truth.”

