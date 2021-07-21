Olympic Football: Vivianne Miedema stars as Netherlands smash goal-scoring record

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Netherlands thrashed Zambia 10-3 to break the record for most goals scored in a single women’s Olympic football match.

Vivianne Miedema scored four times as Sarina Wiegman’s side ran riot at the Miyagi Stadium in Rifu.

It was a dominant performance from a side ranked fourth in the world, who boast a plethora of attacking talent.

Indeed, Wiegman’s team had scored three after just 15 minutes, with Miedema netting twice and Barcelona star Lieke Martens scoring the other.

Zambia pulled one back through Banda Barbra but from then on it was one-way traffic. By half-time, it was 6-1 and the possibility of a record-breaking victory was on the cards.

Before today, Germany’s 8-0 win against China PR in 2004 was the biggest margin of victory in an Olympic women’s game. It was also the most goals scored in a single match by one team and the most goals by both teams combined.

Two of those records were shattered in the second half, however, as Miedema scored her fourth of the game and Jill Roord, Lineth Beerensteyn and Victoria Pelova added further insult to injury.

The African side should take some positives though, despite the result. 21-year-old Banda scored a hat-trick of her own and looks to be a player who will be at the heart of Zambia’s team for a long time to come.

Equally, it is admirable that the side never appeared to give up. Having conceded 10 goals, it would be easy for the side to stop trying and submit in the face of word-class opposition. But the team kept going and were rewarded with two goals late on, to make the scoreline ever so slightly more respectable.

Next up for the Netherlands is Brazil, who also comprehensively won their opener against China. The South American side ran out 5-0 victors over China, with six-time FIFA World Player of the Year Marta netting twice.

Zambia also face China on the same day. Both sides will look to register their first points of the competition with the hope of securing third place in the group and a potential quarter-final place.

1 of 15 Which city will the Olympics be held in this year? Beijing Seoul Tokyo Shanghai

News Now - Sport News