Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

As the new football season hurtles relentlessly towards us, the return of domestic hostilities can only mean one thing; leaks for the new FIFA game.

In its latest edition, it appears Erling Braut Haaland has been given the full patented EA Sports treatment.

Since his meteoric rise in Austria and now in Germany with Borussia Dortmund, Haaland has become one of the hottest properties in football today.

A rangy figure on the field at 6'4', the 21-year-old Norwegian has also become synonymous for his almost gallop-like runs on goal, traveling at unmanageable velocity for defenders to deal with.

Having smashed the Bundesliga speed record last season against VfB Stuttgart, Haaland's pace is as formidable as his goal-scoring prowess, and EA Sports are paying close attention to both facets of his game in FIFA 22.

Read more: FIFA 22: Release Date, Trailer, Cover, News, Career Mode, Gameplay, Cross-Platform, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch And Everything You Need To Know

Now in its 28th edition, the FIFA series remains the best-selling sports franchise on the planet.

Having seen a new version every single year since 1993, huge strides has been made in both gameplay and aesthetics since FIFA International Soccer hit the shelves some 27 years ago.

As each year passes, the game's graphical content has been more polished than each of its predecessors, with gaming fans continuing in their clamour for a product as close to the real thing as possible.

That has seen the FIFA franchise turn their attentions to the look of the game more than how it plays of late - to the chagrin of many - but few can argue the product remains unbeatable in the looks department.

In recent years also, speed has become a huge part in gameplay, and in reference to both his unorthodox running style and cheetah-like darts forward, the latest edition of FIFA will see Haaland in all his glory.

1 of 23 Starting with FIFA 99: Who was this FIFA cover star? Dennis Bergkamp Ray Parlour Davor Suker Freddie Ljungberg

Allowing players to replicate those same devastating runs that have caused havoc in opposing defences now for the best part of two seasons, FIFA 22's Hypermotion technology is the latest introduction for next-gen versions of the game later this year.

In previous years in the game's production stage, player animations have been produced via optical motion, but this year for the first time ever, EA have used Xsens motion capture suits to replicate players in their natural environment.

With over 4,000 new behaviour animations for defending, shooting, passing and dribbling created, FIFA's latest incarnation is set to feel more natural and real than ever before.

That spells danger for any players that come up against Haaland when the game is released globally on October 1.

You have been warned.

News Now - Sport News