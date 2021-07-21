Valorant: Riot unveils Sentinels of Light Skinline

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The developers of Valorant have officially revealed the Sentinels of Light Skinline for the first time.

In the build-up to this announcement, leaks had emerged across social media regarding new looks for Vandal, Operator, Ares, Sheriff and an all-new melee skin for the gaming community to take full advantage of.

The variants that are available for weapons provide a multi-coloured holographic effect which all have an appealing look, with many different skins available at the player's disposal as part of the bundle.

Sentinels of Light is part of Riot Games' collaboration with League of Legends of their Rise of Sentinels event which took place earlier this month.

Valorant Sentinels of Light Skinline

YouTuber Hitscan did an exclusive with Riot Games on the bundle itself in a detailed 30-minute video that fully explained what the bundle will feature.

Gamers will be able to obtain white, pink, green and blue variants of the skins with a final-kill animation added with new music at the end.

It is nice that Riot are giving us melee variants that are rarely added - and providing a new evolving Ares skin that we haven't seen since the Singularity Pack.

Players have called for these additions and the developers have listened. This is exactly the sort of relationship between developer and gamer that we like to see and hope continues for the foreseeable future.

The cost of this bundle will be 8,700 Valorant Points, with individual weapon skins available for 2175 Valorant Points.

