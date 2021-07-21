Tottenham Transfer News: When Fabrizio Romano expects next Harry Kane update

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to famed journalist Fabrizio Romano, there could be an update on Harry Kane’s Tottenham future next week.

What’s the latest transfer news involving Harry Kane?

Reports in May from Sky Sports revealed that Kane has expressed his desire to leave Tottenham this summer and some of the Premier League's top clubs including Manchester City, Man United and Chelsea are interested in his services.

Recent reports from Romano claimed that Man City made an official proposal of £100m for the forward with the option of including players in the deal as well. Although, Daniel Levy will reportedly try to keep Kane in north London.

It now appears that there will be news on the Golden Boot winner's next move in the near future.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Kane?

Romano claims that there could be an update on Kane’s Tottenham future next week and the journalist suggests that the forward is thinking about his plans for next season.

Speaking on the Here We Go Podcast, Romano said, “We need to wait. I think next week we will have some update on the decision from Harry Kane. He is talking with Tottenham, now it’s time for holidays."

“Kane is thinking about his future but we need to wait some days before having a final answer.”

Why could we hear something next week?

Kane was part of the England squad that suffered defeat against Italy in the final of the European Championships this summer. The tournament ended less than a fortnight ago, therefore, he will be catching some much needed rest ahead of the coming season.

The 27-year-old will likely wait until he returns from his holidays to discuss his plans for the 2021/22 campaign and he could have some interesting talks with newly appointed Spurs boss Nuno Espirito Santo.

Could Tottenham recover from selling Kane this summer?

Previous reports from the Daily Mail suggested that Tottenham want to receive an offer of £150m to let the England captain leave the club this summer. Whilst the finances Spurs could receive for Kane are significant, it would be very difficult to replace his influence on the side.

Despite Kane's best efforts in the 2020/21 Premier League campaign where he notched 23 goals and 14 assists, Spurs finished the season in a measly seventh place and are set to play in the Europa Conference league next term as a result.

It is difficult to imagine where Tottenham would've been without Kane last season. If he leaves the club this summer then Spurs must invest wisely to replace his goals contributions.

