New World: Map Has Been Revealed

The New World Beta is currently available to play, and due to its release, players have had a first proper glimpse at the map for the game.

The upcoming massively multiplayer online role-playing game by Amazon Games is exciting many ahead of its release towards the end of the summer.

There is a lot to be excited about for this game, and no doubt the fact that it is a huge open world game will be a huge bonus for players.

With the release of the beta, we will hope for more to be revealed alongside the map of the game.

Map Finally Revealed During New World Beta

There was no way that the developers could keep the map secret anymore following the release of the beta, as players needed to know how to get around the world.

This has given fans the first proper glimpse of how the map will work and whether it properly explains and shows locations on the map.

Thanks to @NewWorld_Map we do not have to be in the game to see what the map looks like. We can either look on their Twitter or the site that they have made dedicated to the map.

Here is how the map looks:

From this map, we can see that there are many Points of Interest for gamers to go and explore, and it will take them a lot of time to get through them.

What is really good about this map is you can filter what you can see so that you can find the exact location you are looking for. There are a tonne of things that you can look for and they are:

Cities

Ores

Plants

Woods

Essences

Chests

Monsters

Documents

Fishing

Areas

Points of Interest

This list emphasises the sheer amount of things that can be found in New World and by the looks of this map, this game could easily become one of the most popular online RPG’s around.

Hopefully by the time the full release is out, players will have seen all the map has to offer and will be thoroughly excited by New World.

