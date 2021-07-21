Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The fall-out from Italy's dramatic win over England in the final of Euro 2020 continues.

Indeed, Giorgio Chiellini's controversial halting of Bukayo Saka aside, it wasn't a necessarily ill-tempered game as England's first-half domination slowly turned into almost a carbon copy of their 2018 World Cup semi-final loss to Croatia, but comments from sections of the Italian camp do speak to a side who simply loved spoiling the party.

That, of course, is completely reasonable but the fact it comes after beating England, playing at their home stadium in a final 55 years after their only major trophy win, naturally make the ever so slight digs carry a bit more weight.

Leonard Bonucci has talked about how the sound of 'Football's Coming Home' helped inspire the Azzurri even more than the notion of winning their second European Championships usually would, while Chiellini himself recently announced he had put a curse on Saka.

Now, another Italian great has weighed in on the matter.

Juventus legend Claudio Marchisio - who helped Italy knock England out on penalties at Euro 2012 - has backed a petition to replay the final given Italy's perceived foul play.

Taking to Twitter, the 35-year-old revealed he would happily watch a rematch, to watch his country win the tie another 1,000 times.

"Sorry but where is the petition signed to have the Italy-England final replayed?" he asked.

"We win it another thousand times."

With football heading to Rome instead of what many people refer to as its 'home', Marchisio is certainly stoking more fires, even if his comments are seemingly somewhat tongue-in-cheek.

Such is life, we can expect a lot of people to be very angry.

