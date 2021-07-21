Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

British boxing icon Amir Khan said he welcomes a fight with Conor Benn but insists 'it might be a little bit too early for him in his career'.

Benn (18-0, 12 KOs), 24, called out fellow countryman Khan, 34, for a domestic clash after his victory over Samuel Vargas.

The British welterweight, who is the son of two-time world champion Nigel Benn, blasted aside the Canadian-Colombian at the Copper Box Arena in London and swiftly called for a showdown with the former unified super-lightweight champion.

"Khan, again someone I look up to, someone who has achieved everything I want to achieve in the sport, but I would like to beat him and gain his experience," he told Sky Sports.

"I'd like to send him out to retirement, nicely. As nice as possible, anyway."

Khan (34-5, 21 KOs) admits that he is flattered by the interest from Benn as he sees a lot of his former self in the 24-year-old, who returns to the ring against Adrian Granados on July 31.

He told Brian Custer on the Last Stand Podcast (via BoxingScene): “I like him because he wants to fight a big name and he’s not scared.

"You have to give him respect because I was the same way when I was around his age and I was calling out the big names.

"You want to send statements to the world that, ‘Look, I’m here, I want to fight the best.’”

“I didn’t think it was disrespectful. I didn’t think it was bad. I like this kid.

"You have to be a young lion in boxing. You cannot be scared of anyone. He wants to fight the best.”

The Olympic silver medallist added that while he respects Benn's achievements, he believes he'd be too much for him at this stage of his career.

He added: “It might be a little bit too early for him in his career. You can end up ruining your career, and I don’t want him to do that. So, maybe the best thing that happens is that he doesn’t fight me.

“But, I mean, look, if he keeps performing the way he is performing in his fights then you know I’m sure he’ll be ready for world title fights and the big names out there.

"I remember sending a message back to him, I was like, ‘When I was your age I was world champion, it’s not like I’m scared.’

"But look, he’s a young lion and he wants to fight the best at the moment. Props to him, bro. That’s the way, if you want to make it to the top.”

