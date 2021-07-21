WWE: Bianca Belair's top 5 moments from 100-day SmackDown Women's Championship reign

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Bianca Belair reached a huge milestone in her career this week as she celebrated holding the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship title for 100 days.

The EST of WWE tweeted that it has been "100 of the bEST days of my life" alongside a picture of her with the famous blue brand belt.

Belair won the title back in April after defeating Sasha Banks at WrestleMania 37 to claim the title. GiveMeSport Women looks back at five of the best moments from the EST's 100-day SmackDown reign...

Making history at WrestleMania

On the night Belair won her first ever WWE title, she made history alongside opponent Banks as the first black women to main event a WrestleMania pay-per-view.

Not only was it a moment to remember for Belair and her career, but it was a historic win for both women as they marked the start of change in the franchise.

Since then, the EST has competed on the main card of the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view.

Retaining her title vs Bayley

Bayley is one of WWE's most iconic wrestlers currently on the roster, having won two SmackDown titles and one during her RAW era. The Role Model made her debut eight years before Belair came onto the scene and therefore has a lot more experience inside the ring.

But despite this, Belair trumped the veteran during a SmackDown title match at WrestleMania Backlash in May. Using her trademark ponytail, the "rookie" wrapped up Bayley's legs to help secure the pin and retain her blue brand champion status.

Hell in a Cell debut

Bayley and Belair would meet again after their clash at WrestleMania Backlash after the EST challenged The Role Model to a match at the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view.

The ever-laughing Bayley accepted and seemingly thought she would come out on top inside the hellish cage. But once again it was Belair who had the last laugh.

In an exhilerating match, the two held nothing back when it came to fighting for the SmackDown title. Chairs, steel steps and a ladder were involved as the two women let loose on each other, with Bayley at one point begging to be let out of the cell.

After nearly getting pinned on two occasions, Belair eventually defeated an exhausted looking Bayley to retain her place on the throne.

Rolling Loud announcement

WWE recently announced that Belair will be defending her SmackDown title against Carmella on Friday at the Rolling Loud music festival.

The event, which brands itself the 'largest hip-hop festival in the world' will play host to what promises to be a thrilling title match between two fierce rivals.

Carmella recently lashed out at Belair, causing the EST to hit back on social media. As sparks continue to fly, what better place to defeat your title opponent than at one of the biggest live music festivals on the planet?

"Debut I never got"

Belair recently posted an emotional tweet following her Friday Night SmackDown victory over Carmella. The champ overpowered her opponent with a hair whip before deploying the Kiss of Death to finish the match.

"Can’t get over last night!" she wrote. "I debuted in front of no crowd in 2019 & the fans stuck with me through it all! Last night was like the debut I never got but this time I debuted as #Smackdown Women’s Champ! Yall really made this moment special. So happy to have you back. Welcome Back."

To be able to perform in front of the adoring WWE fans will be a huge boost for Belair, who will no doubt be looking to add another 100 days to her SmackDown title streak.

