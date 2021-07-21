Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Football fans were gloriously transported back in time last night as they watched a quite brilliant legends game between Real Madrid and Barcelona.

The nostalgia was rife as some of the greatest players to ever kick a ball about dusted off their boots, stretched out those old hamstrings, and did what they're best known for.

Ronaldinho rolled back the years with some of his defence-defying runs while the likes of Roberto Carlos, Luis Figo, Ivan Campo and Deco showed us that they still have all the class in the world.

Ultimately, the entertaining clash would end 3-2 in favour of Madrid as the lucky fans in the Tel Aviv soaked up every little bit of the action.

It was a quite superb showing from all involved with the stars themselves looking as though they were having the time of their lives back in the colours of their beloved clubs.

However, it seems the fun had started long before the game ever kicked off, with Figo reverting to type as he cheekily trolled Roberto Carlos in the tunnel before hand.

As the players posed for photos with an excited group of mascots, Figo slyly manoeuvred the tallest of the lot so that he was standing alongside the diminutive Carlos.

The marked difference in height was unmissable and Carlos immediately picked up on what he was doing.

Fortunately, he took it like a true champion, bursting out into fits of laughter as Figo chuckled away from behind a naughty little grin.

Brilliant.

It always nice to see some true legends of the game just having a spot of fun and taking the mickey out of each other.

Between them, Figo and Carlos boast a staggering 829 appearances for Los Blancos, racking up no less than 126 goals in the process.

However, while those numbers are already more than enough to prove their worth, their combined assist tally of 182 simply blows their competition out of the water.

While their best days are long since past, they will always be fondly remembered for the contribution they made to the beautiful game during their hay days.

And, if ever we forget what they were like on the field, at least we will have this to remind us that they were good fun off of it as well.

