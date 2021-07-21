Watford Transfer News: Hornets still in the hunt to seal deal for 10-goal ace

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Watford's resurgence under the guidance of manager Xisco Munoz earlier this year was nothing short of spectacular as they set the Championship alight with their performances.

A run of 10 wins in their final 13 league games of the 2020/21 campaign allowed the Hornets to seal an automatic promotion place in the second-tier.

Set to make their return to the Premier League next month, it will be intriguing to see whether Munoz decides to make any further additions to his squad ahead of the club's opening weekend clash with Aston Villa.

Despite the fact that the Hornets have already secured the services of eight new players this summer, it remains to be seen whether they are able to convince one of their key targets to make the switch to Vicarage Road.

A report by The Scottish Sun in May revealed that Watford's £2m bid for Lewis Ferguson had been rejected by Aberdeen.

The midfielder then went on to submit a transfer request in an attempt to force his side to sanction a move to the Premier League.

In an update concerning this particular saga, it has now been suggested that Watford have yet to give up on their hunt for Ferguson's signature.

According to the Watford Observer, the Hornets are still interested in the 21-year-old as Munoz is keen to bolster his options in central-midfield.

A stand-out performer for Aberdeen during the previous campaign, Ferguson managed to find the back of the net on 10 occasions in all competitions for his side.

The midfielder also provided his team-mates with four assists in 35 Scottish Premiership appearances.

Considering that his current deal at Pittodrie is not set to expire until 2024, Aberdeen will be in no rush to sell Ferguson and thus a potential suitor may have to pay a considerable fee in order to seal a deal this summer.

1 of 15 How many Premier League goals did Paulo Di Canio score for West Ham United? 21 12 48 20

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

With Watford still in the race for Ferguson's signature, it will be intriguing to see whether they are willing to submit an improved offer for him between now and the end of the transfer window.

Whilst it may take the midfielder some time to adapt to the Premier League due to the fact that he has never featured in this division before, there is no reason why he cannot eventually emerge as a key player for the Hornets if he decides to make the switch to Vicarage Road.

As well as being directly involved in 15 goals for Aberdeen last season, Ferguson managed to record an impressive average WhoScored match rating of 7.07 in the Scottish Premiership which was only bettered by three of his team-mates.

Providing that he is able to replicate this consistency in a Watford shirt later this year, the midfielder could help the club establish themselves as a mainstay in the top-flight.

Transfer News LIVE: Arsenal linked with Henderson, Townsend joins Everton

Enter Giveaway

News Now - Sport News