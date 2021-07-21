Spurs Transfer News: Fab Romano reveals Gollini loan deal could include special clause

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to famed journalist Fabrizio Romano, Tottenham’s incoming loan deal for Atalanta goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini could include a specific clause to make it a permanent transfer.

What’s the latest transfer news involving Pierluigi Gollini?

Recent reports from Calcio Atalanta claimed that Tottenham have reached an agreement on personal terms with Atalanta ‘keeper Gollini, as his switch to the Premier League edges ever closer.

It now appears that Tottenham have almost concluded a deal to sign the Italian shot-stopper and the two clubs are working on the final details of the move.

What has Romano said about Gollini?

Romano claims that Tottenham have reached an agreement with Atalanta to sign Gollini on a loan deal. However, it's still not exactly clear whether that will include an option or an obligation to buy, or potentially both. The journalist revealed that an obligation to buy after a specific number of appearances could be tied into the deal.

Speaking on the Here We Go Podcast, Romano said, “They reached an agreement with Atalanta, to be signed in the next hours, in the next days. They are not signed yet but it will be completed.

“It will be a loan with a buy option for €15m (£13m) they also have the option to extend his loan for one more season to 2023. But, it could be an obligation to buy, so a potential permanent deal.”

He added, “If Gollini will reach 20 caps as a Tottenham player, the loan with buy option will become an obligation. So they are working on this detail, but it could be 20 matches. I repeat it’s not signed yet on the contract.”

How did Gollini perform in Serie A last season?

According to FBRef, the shot-stopper made 25 appearances in Italy’s top flight last season and boasted a 63.9% save completion rate. He also kept nine clean sheets for Atalanta – the fourth best record in the division.

The 25-year-old conceded just 1.09 goals per league game for his side – the fifth best of ‘keepers with more than eight appearances. Gollini also proved to be handy at making stops from the penalty spot last term as he saved 33.3% of penalties faced in Serie A.

Will Gollini feature for Tottenham much next season?

Gollini’s impact for Spurs next term all depends on what happens to Hugo Lloris in the near future as the World Cup winner's contract expires in June 2022.

The 25-year-old is initially set to join the north London side on a loan deal. This is a smart decision by Spurs as it means they will have adequate cover if Lloris leaves the club this summer.

Should the France international depart next year, it gives Tottenham time to assess whether Gollini can become their next number one.

As it stands, Gollini would likely join Spurs as their second choice goalkeeper, but it remains to be seen whether he can force his way into the side next season.

