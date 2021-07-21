Birmingham City Transfer News: Blues linked with swoop for Ligue 1 starlet

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Birmingham City are set to step up their preparations for the 2021/22 Championship season by taking on Northampton Town in a friendly this weekend.

The club's travelling supporters could potentially see some of the Blues' new signings in action at Sixfields as Lee Bowyer has already opted to put his own stamp on his squad.

As well as securing loan moves for Dion Sanderson, Tahith Chong and Juan Familia-Castillo, the Birmingham manager has also drafted in Chuks Aneke, Jordan Graham and Ryan Woods on permanent deals.

Not content with these arrivals, the West Midlands-based outfit could now be about to launch a bid to sign a player who featured regularly in Ligue 1 last season.

According to Foot Mercato, Birmingham are reportedly weighing up a potential swoop for Paris Saint-Germain winger Eric Junior Dina Ebimbe.

Bowyer's side could face competition from fellow Championship sides Nottingham Forest and Bristol City who are also understood to be tracking the 20-year-old's situation at the Parc des Princes.

Ebimbe is also attracting interest from teams in his homeland as RC Lens and AS Saint-Etienne are believed to be in the running for his signature whilst German outfit Hoffenheim have also been touted as a potential suitor.

Loaned out by PSG during the previous campaign to Dijon, the France under-21 international made 30 appearances for the club in Ligue 1.

Despite showing a great deal of versatility by featuring in a number of different positions for the French side, Ebimbe was unable to prevent them from suffering relegation earlier this year.

Considering that the winger's current contract is not set to expire until 2023, PSG could potentially secure a sizeable fee for him this summer.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Whilst Birmingham will be keen to add to their squad between now and the end of the transfer window, they ought to steer clear of wasting a considerable amount of their budget on Ebimbe.

Despite featuring regularly for Dijon during the previous campaign, Ebimbe only managed to provide two direct goal contributions in Ligue 1 as he averaged a WhoScored match rating of 6.50.

Giving that Bowyer is already able to call upon the services of Chong, Graham, Jonathan Leko and Jeremie Bela, he may not necessarily need to draft in another winger.

Keeping this in mind, the Blues ought to consider switching their attention to swooping for individuals who know exactly what it takes to compete in the Championship instead of focusing on a move for Ebimbe.

