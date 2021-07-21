Tottenham Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano says Spurs are 'working on' signing 'old style' defender

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to famed journalist Fabrizio Romano, Tottenham are working on a deal to sign Atalanta defender Cristian Romero this summer.

What’s the latest transfer news involving Cristian Romero?

Gianluigi Longari recently claimed that Tottenham are interested in signing Atalanta's Romero and the Italian journalist suggested that Spurs would like to include a player like Davinson Sanchez as part of a swap deal.

It appears that Romero is certainly on the radar of the north London outfit and the Premier League side are reportedly working on a transfer for the Argentina international.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Romero’s future?

Romano claims that Tottenham are working on a deal to sign Romero from Atalanta this summer, although the potential transfer is not at an advanced stage just yet.

Speaking on the Here We Go Podcast, Romano said, “I love him because I love old style centre-backs and Romero is an old style but in the best way.

“Tottenham are thinking of him, yes. He’s not advanced like saying they are close to reaching an agreement. I’m told that there is a big gap between Atalanta and Tottenham at the moment, but they are working on it. Romero is one of the names on the list.”

Did Romero feature for Argentina at the Copa America?

Romero was included in Argentina's squad at the Copa America this summer and the defender made three appearances at the tournament. He was awarded a medal for his national side's success as Lionel Messi lifted his first international trophy.

Prior to the tournament, Romero made two appearances for Argentina and even managed to score in a World Cup qualifier against Colombia.

Would Romero be an upgrade on Tottenham’s current centre-backs?

Arguably yes.

According to WhoScored, Romero won 3.6 aerial duels and made 3.1 interceptions per game in Italy's top flight last season - more than any player in Tottenham's squad.

Romero's physicality suggests that he would be a strong addition to Spurs' squad as he looks ready made for the Premier League. At just 23 years old he has time to develop into the side's first choice central defender for the foreseeable future.

The Atalanta centre-back is also comfortable in possession as he completed 86.2% of his passes in the Serie A last term, which would rank him third amongst Tottenham's squad.

The statistics suggest that Romero would certainly be an upgrade on Spurs' current options in defence and a move for the Argentine this summer would definitely be worthwhile.

