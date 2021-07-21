Fab Romano: Man City “love” £43.1m-rated target - one for “the present and the future”

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to famed journalist Fabrizio Romano, Manchester City are interested in signing Sporting Lisbon left-back Nuno Mendes this summer.

What’s the latest transfer news involving Nuno Mendes?

Rudy Galetti recently revealed that Man City are leading the race to sign Sporting Lisbon defender Mendes this summer, but there is still some distance between the two sides' valuations of the player.

The journalist suggested that despite the left-back’s €70m (£60.4m) release clause, the Portuguese outfit would let the 19-year-old leave for €55m (£47.5m).

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Mendes?

Romano claims that Man City love Mendes and view him as one for the present and the future. Although, the journalist did suggest that negotiations for the Portugal international will be really difficult as Sporting want €50m (£43.1m) for the defender.

“They want a left-back and they are considering some opportunities,” said Romano, speaking on the Here We Go Podcast. “Nuno Mendes is considered one of the players of the present and the future. They love this left-back.

“They would be prepared to pay around €25m (£21.6m) maybe €30m (£25.9m) add ons included. But, Sporting want €50m (£43.1m) or nothing. So negotiations are really difficult for Nuno Mendes.”

How did Mendes perform last season?

According to WhoScored, Mendes was Sporting Lisbon's third best performer in Portugal's top flight last season with a rating of 7.24.

The left wing-back played a significant part in both attacking and defensive areas of the pitch. He made 1.7 tackles and 2.1 interceptions per league game for his side last term. The 19-year-old also completed 1.5 dribbles and made 1.1 key passes each match.

Mendes' performances in the previous campaign earned him a call-up to the Portugal squad for the European Championships this summer, although he failed to make a single appearance at the tournament.

What does this mean for Benjamin Mendy?

Mendy was signed for Man City in 2017 for a reported £52m from AS Monaco, but since his arrival he has failed to justify his high price-tag and Mendes could become his replacement.

According to Transfermarkt, Mendy has missed 124 games due to injury since the start of the 2017/18 campaign, equating to a staggering 727 days on the sidelines.

The 27-year-old's lack of availability has meant that he has failed to get a consistent run of games under his belt which has forced Pep Guardiola into playing the likes of Aymeric Laporte and Oleksandr Zinchenko at left-back.

Mendes' arrival could well spell the end of Mendy's City career and it would be a significant boost for Guardiola to have another fit left-back at his disposal.

