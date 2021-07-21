Premier League cult heroes quiz: How many goals did these former top-flight stars score?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

With the 2021/22 Premier League season set to kick-off in under four-weeks' time, it will be fascinating to see who will write their names in the history books by producing memorable moments for their sides.

Over the years, there have been plenty of individuals who have become cult heroes in this particular division.

In order to earn this particular status, a player has to forge a strong relationship with the club's supporters by doing something special during their time in this division.

Paulo Di Canio won over the hearts of West Ham United fans by delivering a host of fantastic displays whilst Papiss Cisse's spectacular start to his spell with Newcastle United created a real buzz at St James' Park.

Meanwhile, Nwankwo Kanu's superb hat-trick for Arsenal in their 3-2 victory over Chelsea in 1999 made him an instant hero at the club.

Matt Le Tissier, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Gianfranco Zola all managed to become extremely popular during their stints at Southampton, Manchester United and Chelsea by delivering the goods over a long period of time.

Ahead of the upcoming campaign, we have decided to create a quiz based around some of the Premier League's cult heroes in which you will have to match up the players with the amount of goals that they scored for their respective clubs in this division.

How many league goals did Jurgen Klinsmann score for Tottenham Hotspur? Before joining Hamburg in 1997, how many times did Tony Yeboah find the back of the net for Leeds United in the top-flight?

Test out your knowledge below!

1 of 15 How many Premier League goals did Paulo Di Canio score for West Ham United? 21 12 48 20

