Celtic Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano names position Hoops wants to strengthen

Celtic are continuing their search for a right-back but they have not agreed a deal to sign Brandon Soppy, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports.

What's the latest transfer news involving Brandon Soppy?

Celtic are on the look out for a right-back and Rennes' Brandon Soppy has been linked with a move to Glasgow, with a fee of €5m (£4.3m) reported as being the Ligue 1 side's asking price for the 19-year-old.

Whilst appearing on the latest episode of The Here We Go Podcast, Romano stated that the club are continuing to look for a right-back, however there has been no agreement to bring Soppy to Glasgow.

He said: "Talking about Celtic, they are going also for a right-back but there is still no agreement for Soppy of Rennes.”

Why do Celtic want to sign a right-back?

Celtic need to bring a right-back to the club as the Hoops have a lack of them in the current first-team squad.

As Transfermarkt shows, there are only two natural right-backs at the club - Anthony Ralston, who played only one game last season, and Lee O'Connor, who has yet to play a competitive match for the Hoops.

As it stands, Ralston is the current first-choice for that position - he played in the midweek 1-1 draw with Midtjylland in the Champions League qualifiers, and will likely play in the second leg too.

Clearly, however, Celtic need more established options in this position.

How is Celtic's right-back search going?

Not very well. Celtic have been linked with a number of right-backs already this summer, but many targets appear to have moved out of reach already.

The Hoops have been linked with a teammate of Soppy's, Sacha Boey, but L'Equipe reported that he turned down a move to Glasgow.

Sheffield United's George Baldock has also been linked with a move to the Bhoys, but it has been claimed the club are moving onto other targets due to a difference in valuation with the Championship side.

As things stand then, it looks like Soppy may be Celtic's likeliest option as they head towards the midway point of the summer transfer window.

Can Celtic still seal a deal for Soppy?

There might not be a deal to sign Soppy in place, but that does not mean the push to buy the teenager is necessarily over.

Perhaps the Hoops have not yet offered the asking price that Rennes want - and it would arguably be foolish to do so with over a month of the transfer window left to go.

That being said, Celtic really do need to sign a right-back soon. Ideally any new signings will be given time to bed into the squad before the domestic season starts on July 31st.



That date is only around the corner, so if Soppy is Celtic's preferred and likeliest signing for the right-back role, the time to start taking their pursuit to the next level is now.

