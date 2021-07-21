Tottenham Transfer News: Nuno's 'vision' for Spurs' attack next season

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Dean Jones has claimed that Tottenham manager Nuno Espirito Santo wants to alter the side's formation and play with a front two next season.

What did Jones say about Nuno's vision for next season?

Last year, under the management of Jose Mourinho, Spurs often set up in a 4-2-3-1 formation. However, Jones has revealed that Nuno wants to change the team's system, and instead play with a front two of Harry Kane and Danny Ings next term.

Jones told The Football Terrace: “They’ve [Tottenham] told Nuno that he can plan for life with Kane. Nuno wants to try playing a front two next season, so he’s actually got a vision of Danny Ings playing up front with Harry Kane.

“It might even be that they sign another forward as well but that wouldn’t be to replace Harry Kane, that would just be another back-up option to Son and Kane and Ings or whoever else comes in, because they are pretty short in that area if you do want to try a front two.”

To hear everything Jones had to say on Nuno's plans, listen to the video below...

What's the latest on Tottenham's pursuit of Danny Ings?

Of course, Tottenham must sign Ings before Nuno has any chance of putting this plan into action. The Southampton man recently rejected a contract extension at St Mary's, and it has been reported that Spurs have made him their top transfer target this summer.

However, Ings is believed to be holding out for a move to one of the Manchester clubs rather than moving to north London, which is a potentially significant blow for Nuno's vision for how he wants his side to shape up in 2021/22.

What are the chances of Kane staying at Spurs?

Another issue that Nuno is facing is that Kane could depart Tottenham in the coming weeks. The 27-year-old told the club that he wanted to leave back in May.

Spurs are adamant that they want to keep him, but it has been reported that some of Kane's England teammates feel that he may take drastic action in the coming weeks by skipping Tottenham training in order to force through a move to Manchester City.

With this in mind, it seems that this transfer saga could rumble on for some time, with it not being clear at all at the moment as to whether Kane will still be a Tottenham player at the end of the transfer window.

Is it a surprise that Nuno wants to play a front two?

It could be regarded as a surprise given how Nuno tended to set up his side at Wolves. During his time at Molineux, the 47-year-old often used a system with a lone striker such as Raul Jimenez, meaning that he had a focal point to his attack. Changing things up when he could have Kane at his disposal might surprise some fans.

However, he has also turned to a front two on numerous occasions in the past, and if Tottenham can land Ings, it would make perfect sense for Nuno to play two strikers together.

Kane and Ings have scored 75 league goals between them in the last two seasons, and if both are at Tottenham at the start of the season, they could form a mouthwatering partnership.

