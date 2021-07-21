Liverpool Transfer News: Romano claims Reds star is set to stay at Anfield until 2026

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson will be committing his long-term future to the club by signing a contract extension in the coming weeks.

What did Romano say about Alisson's contract negotiations?

On the latest episode of The Here We Go Podcast, Romano outlined how Liverpool have been working on tying Alisson down to a new deal, and the Brazilian will now be remaining at Anfield for another five years.

However, he did acknowledge that the club's supporters may have to wait a while for an official announcement while all the paperwork for the contract is completed.

Romano said: "Liverpool are working to extend Alisson’s contract. Maybe for the official announcement it will take some time because with paperwork and everything it’s a bit long, and so I don’t expect an announcement in the next hours. But, Alisson will be extending his contract with Liverpool until 2026.”

What has Alisson achieved during his time at Liverpool?

Alisson celebrated three years at Liverpool on Monday, and it has been an extremely successful period for the 28-year-old.

Having arrived at the club for £67m in 2018, the 6 foot 3 shot-stopper swiftly got down to business in his maiden campaign in England. He won the Premier League Golden Glove award in 2018/19 by keeping 21 clean sheets, and he went on to keep out Tottenham in the Champions League final as Liverpool recorded a 2-0 win to lift their sixth European Cup.

The following season went even better as Liverpool ended their 30-year wait for a league title, while also winning the Club World Cup in Qatar.

Liverpool did finish the 2020/21 season trophyless but they ended the year strongly to secure a third-place finish, and Alisson even managed to score the first goal of his professional career against West Brom in May.

Will he still be in his prime by the end of his new contract?

If Alisson does stay at Liverpool until 2026, he will be 33 by the time his new contract expires. For most positions on the pitch, players might be starting to slow down at that age but Alisson may still be in his prime in five years' time.

Goalkeepers tend to peak later than outfield players, as shown by the likes of Peter Schmeichel and Edwin van der Sar. The former Manchester United pair won the Champions League at 35 and 37 respectively, with the latter playing a starring role in the Red Devils' penalty shootout victory over Chelsea in 2008.

Therefore, it seems that Alisson could still be at the top of his game in 2026, proving that he is worth every penny of the money that Liverpool spent on him when they bought him from Roma.

Are Liverpool looking to tie down any other players to long-term contracts?

They are indeed.

It has been reported that the Reds are in talks with Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Fabinho over new deals.

They have also held discussions with Jordan Henderson, although these negotiations have reportedly stalled, casting doubt over the Liverpool captain's long-term future at the club.

Still, it appears clear that Liverpool are prioritising tying down some of their star names to long-term contracts this summer, and Alisson looks set to put pen to paper shortly.

