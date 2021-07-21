Arsenal Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano says 70-cap star wants to quit club

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Veteran midfielder Willian wants to depart Arsenal this summer and the club are open to selling him, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports.

What's the latest transfer news involving Willian?

Willian has been linked with an exit from the north London side, but a move to Inter Miami reportedly fell through due to the 32-year-old's wage demands.

Despite that deal not happening, Romano stated on the latest episode of The Here We Go Podcast that the player is eager to move on from Arsenal, and the Gunners are open to selling him.

He said: "Willian wants to leave Arsenal and Arsenal are open to selling him this summer. So we will see what will be the solution if they will receive the right bid, but Willian wants to go."

How did Willian perform last season?

Willian joined Arsenal on a free transfer from Chelsea last summer, signing a three-year deal, but it is fair to say that his first season didn't go according to plan.

The 70-cap Brazilian international made 37 appearances but scored only one goal, which is a poor return when you consider that he netted 11 in his last season with the Blues.

Why are Arsenal willing to sell Willian?

The fact that Arsenal are willing to sell Willian even though he has two years left on his contract could be due to a few things.

Firstly, his aforementioned poor performances last season, and secondly, his wages. He is on £192k per week according to Spotrac, which makes him the third highest paid player at the club, behind only Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Thomas Partey.

There is also the fact the Gunners have plenty of options who can play in the same areas of the pitch as Willian. Last season, he played the majority of games on either wing, and a few in attacking midfield.

Transfermarkt shows that Mikel Arteta has a number of players who can play in those positions in his squad.

Bukayo Sako and Gabriel Martinelli can play on the left, a position where Aubameyang has also played at times, while Nicolas Pepe usually features on the right. Emile Smith-Rowe can play in attacking roles as well.

Is there any hope that Willian can salvage his Arsenal career?

Willian hasn't been ostracised from the Arsenal squad. Arteta has selected him in the Gunners' pre-season tour - he played 45 minutes against Hibernian.

But the fact that he reportedly wants to leave and Arsenal are willing to let Willian go does suggest that the former Chelsea man will be departing the club sooner rather than later.

