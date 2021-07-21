Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

John Cena returned to WWE at the end of the Money in the Bank pay-per-view event on Sunday night by confronting Universal Champion Roman Reigns, and a video has emerged of a young child having a beautiful reaction to the former WWE Champion's shock comeback.

Paul Gili (@btp_paul) shared a video, which you can check out below, of his young child losing his mind after Cena made his mind after Cena shockingly made his first appearance on WWE television in 15 months at last weekend's pay-per-view event.

Gili then posted a subsequent tweet where he spoke about how great it was to see that his son has provided "so much joy" to people across the internet after the video of him reacting to John Cena went viral

It certainly seems like the young boy has been a fan of the Hollywood megastar for a while, as Paul Gili shared another video of his son, who was just three years old at the time, reacting to another John Cena moment in the most wonderful way.

It's moments like this that make us really appreciate wrestling, and the beautiful impact that it can have on young children, and all other people for that matter.

