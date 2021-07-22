Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Following reports of CM Punk being in talks with All Elite Wrestling (AEW) regarding a return to the ring, it has now been reported that Daniel Bryan has officially signed with the promotion.

Daniel Bryan (real name Bryan Danielson) left WWE after losing to Roman Reigns on SmackDown in May, and Bodyslam.net is reporting that Bryan is "locked in" with AEW and "has 100% already signed a contract with AEW:

In an update as to the future of Bryan Danielson (fka Daniel Bryan), a source I have spoken to has told me that he is “locked in” and has 100% already signed a contract with AEW. In addition, I was told that Danielson was wanting to work less dates for comparable money, he wanted the ability to be able to work in Japan, and wanted to have creative input on his character, which he got. There are also tentative plans already in place for Danielson’s AEW debut.

This comes after it was reported this week that people within WWE are of the belief that Daniel Bryan has signed with AEW, and it seems as if those people are correct, at least if this report is to be believed.

It's important to note that AEW has not confirmed that Daniel Bryan has officially signed with the roster at this stage, but this is to be somewhat expected with a huge potential debut of this nature.

As of right now, BodySlam is the only site reporting that Daniel Bryan has signed with AEW, although many reputable journalists have speculated that Bryan could end up working with Tony Khan. For potential updates on the matter, make sure you stay tuned to GiveMeSport.

